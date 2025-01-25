The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Zach Wilson's fiancée Nicolette, Bo Nix's wife Izzy sizzle on Broncos WAGs vacation

The two quarterbacks and their significant others are enjoying a Cabo offseason getaway.

Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson (4) and quarterback Bo Nix (10) during training camp.
Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson (4) and quarterback Bo Nix (10) during training camp.

While it was quite the season for the Denver Broncos, their two quarterbacks are enjoying an epic vacation together to start the offseason. Their significant others, however, are the ones doing the winning.

Bo Nix led Denver to the Wild Card round of the playoffs after an amazing statistical season. His wife Izzy, who has been with him since he was at Auburn and Oregon, was another bright spot with her fit slays like her sick Broncos throwback jacket look, and her “bucket list” puffer while at Niagara Falls.

Bo and Izzy are besties with backup quarterback Zach Wilson and his fiancée Nicolette Dellanno, who also is quite the fit queen herself with her white-hot satin dress, and her gameday sizzling knee-high boots.

The couples got together for an epic vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where Izzy and Nicolette slayed in their dresses in a side-by-side pose.

While the WAGs look like they are having fun, Bo and Izzy almost had a Titanic recreate disaster on the boat earlier in the trip. Fortunately, it ended up just being a good laugh.

Dellanno, 23, and Izzy, 26, definitely are quite the duo like their quarterback men and are winning the NFL offseason with looks like these.

