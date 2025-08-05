Bronny James reacts to gf Parker Whitfield's dramatic new look with two Spanish words
Bronny James’ summer has been consumed by playing basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Summer League, and he even just had a father-son bonding day with dad LeBron on the golf course that made his NBA great father emotional. Bronny’s girlfriend Parker Whitfield, meanwhile, looks like she’s had quite the summer of vacationing.
Parker joined Bronny and the James family for a trip to Hawaii to begin the summer, and then she showed off another vacation trip photo in her bathing suit that had Bronny, 20, excitedly commenting on it.
Parker seems like the vacation never stopped all summer as she dropped another Instagram post with a dramatic new look in a tropical location.
She also rocked another bikini with her new hair.
Bronny certainly took notice again, first saying “Why you so comp,” and then the two words every girl wants to hear: “Muy Bonita” for “Very Beautiful” in Spanish. “Comp” also likely refers to “cool” these days.
The son of LeBron James and Whitfield, who attended Sierra Canyon together, have been linked since August 2024 when they were spotted together courtside at the Paris Olympics.
Bronny has a few months off before the season starts and can hopefully take some of those vacations with Whitfield.
