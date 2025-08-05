The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bronny James reacts to gf Parker Whitfield's dramatic new look with two Spanish words

The girlfriend of the Lakers player has the son of LeBron James speaking another language after showing off her new summer look.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) stands during the National Anthem before the Lakers play Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) stands during the National Anthem before the Lakers play Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Bronny James’ summer has been consumed by playing basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Summer League, and he even just had a father-son bonding day with dad LeBron on the golf course that made his NBA great father emotional. Bronny’s girlfriend Parker Whitfield, meanwhile, looks like she’s had quite the summer of vacationing.

Parker joined Bronny and the James family for a trip to Hawaii to begin the summer, and then she showed off another vacation trip photo in her bathing suit that had Bronny, 20, excitedly commenting on it.

Bronny James and girlfriend Parker Whitfield watch LeBron James and Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Bronny James and girlfriend Parker Whitfield watch LeBron James and Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics. / IMAGO / camera4+

Parker seems like the vacation never stopped all summer as she dropped another Instagram post with a dramatic new look in a tropical location.

She also rocked another bikini with her new hair.

Parker Whitfield
Parker Whitfield/Instagram

Bronny certainly took notice again, first saying “Why you so comp,” and then the two words every girl wants to hear: “Muy Bonita” for “Very Beautiful” in Spanish. “Comp” also likely refers to “cool” these days.

Bronny
Parker Whitfield/Instagram

The son of LeBron James and Whitfield, who attended Sierra Canyon together, have been linked since August 2024 when they were spotted together courtside at the Paris Olympics.

Bronny has a few months off before the season starts and can hopefully take some of those vacations with Whitfield.

Bronny James and girlfriend Parker Whitfield
Parker Whitfield / Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

