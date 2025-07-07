The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bronny James excited for girlfriend Parker Whitfield’s bathing suit vacation post

The son of LeBron James and dad’s Lakers teammate is busy with Summer League, but he certainly is loving his girl’s look.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) stands during the National Anthem before the Lakers play Portland Trail Blazers.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) stands during the National Anthem before the Lakers play Portland Trail Blazers. / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Bronny James is preparing for his second season in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers by participating in Summer League. Meanwhile, his girlfriend Parker Whitfield is winning her summer in a stunning swimsuit.

The son of LeBron James and Whitfield, who attended Sierra Canyon together, have been linked since August 2024 when they were spotted together courtside at the Paris Olympics.

Bronny James and girlfriend Parker Whitfield
Bronny and Parker for Valentine’s Day / Parker Whitfield / Instagram

RELATED: LeBron James’ hat golfing sparks speculation of big Lakers trade to one team

She was recently spotted with Bronny on a family vacation to Hawaii, and also at his little brother Bryce’s high school basketball playoff game.

While Bronny made his Summer League debut with the Lakers and dropped 10 points vs. the Golden State Warriors, Whitfield has been enjoying her “summer so far” in a big photo dump.

RELATED: LeBron James’ daughter Zhuri stands out with A’ja Wilson look during volleyball game

One photo stood out in her swimsuit that Bronny commented “My girlfriend!” on.

Parker Whitfield
Parker Whitfield/Instagram

Whitfield was also a star athlete who played softball at Sierra Canyon while Bronny was on the basketball team. Her parents Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Dondre T. Whitfield are both famous as accomplished actors.

She also just finished her sophomore year at the at the prestigious women's HBCU Spelman College in Atlanta.

Whitfield is certainly loving summer so far. Hopefuilly, we will we see the adorable couple together again soon.

Instagram / Bronny James
Bronny James and Parker Whitfield's sweet interaction on National Boyfriend Day / Instagram / Bronny James

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Holy cow: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on vacation

What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan

Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie

Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo

Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships