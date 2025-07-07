Bronny James excited for girlfriend Parker Whitfield’s bathing suit vacation post
Bronny James is preparing for his second season in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers by participating in Summer League. Meanwhile, his girlfriend Parker Whitfield is winning her summer in a stunning swimsuit.
The son of LeBron James and Whitfield, who attended Sierra Canyon together, have been linked since August 2024 when they were spotted together courtside at the Paris Olympics.
She was recently spotted with Bronny on a family vacation to Hawaii, and also at his little brother Bryce’s high school basketball playoff game.
While Bronny made his Summer League debut with the Lakers and dropped 10 points vs. the Golden State Warriors, Whitfield has been enjoying her “summer so far” in a big photo dump.
One photo stood out in her swimsuit that Bronny commented “My girlfriend!” on.
Whitfield was also a star athlete who played softball at Sierra Canyon while Bronny was on the basketball team. Her parents Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Dondre T. Whitfield are both famous as accomplished actors.
She also just finished her sophomore year at the at the prestigious women's HBCU Spelman College in Atlanta.
Whitfield is certainly loving summer so far. Hopefuilly, we will we see the adorable couple together again soon.
