Carlos Alcaraz tells Rory McIlroy reason for 'terrible' buzz cut at US Open
Maybe Emma Raducanu told Carlos Alcaraz to do it?
In what has become the most controversial decision early at the 2025 US Open, the five-time Grand Slam champion and Spanish heartthrob, seeking his second US Open title, decided to shave his head with a dramatic buzz cut that made him unrecognizable to many.
One person that first met up with him after debuting the jarring look was reigning Masters champion and PGA superstar Rory McIlroy, who has been hanging out at Flushing Meadows since last night, when the five-time major champion flew up from the Tour Championship.
"Why this?," McIlroy asks.
Alcaraz laughs, then gives the real reason for the buzz cut. "You like it? [I] just got a haircut that I struggled with. I mean I had to start fresh."
"Yeah, good. I like it," McIlroy responds, but it's with the tone of someone who's trying to be nice as his voice goes up an octave. "It's good. It's a good look."
One competitor that does not think it's a good look is American Frances Tiafoe, also Alcaraz's good buddy, who won earlier today in straight sets against Yoshihito Nishioka.
"Yeah, it's horrible," Tiafoe said. "I mean it's definitely terrible. It's my guy though. It's funny though. I looked at him, and was like, 'I guess you're aerodynamic.'... 'Yeah, I'm faster than I already was.' Well that's a problem. But yeah, I don't know who told him that was good, or to do that, but it's terrible."
Here's a better view of the video from the US Open men's locker room of the No. 17 seed just staring in disbelief at his buddy's new hairdo.
It was high comedy indeed as it harkened comparisons to David Beckham's out-of-nowhere change to the short 'do in 2000.
McIlroy was certainly nicer about it than Tiafoe. But then again, if Tiafoe is Alcaraz's good buddy and close friend, talking smack is what a great friendship is all about.
And if does make Alcaraz faster, then Tiafoe is right. The rest of the field is screwed and that $5 million record prize for the champion is secure.
