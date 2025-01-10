Deshaun Watson's 2025 Season in Peril After Major Injury Update
Deshaun Watson’s road back from injury just got longer.
According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Watson ruptured his Achilles again, and had surgery on Thursday to repair the injury.
Rapoport said the injury could cost him the entirety of the 2025 season.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the recovery time for an injury such as Watson’s is at least seven months, meaning that while his 2025 season is in jeopardy, he could still potentially return to the field if all goes according to plan.
In a statement, the Browns said that the second surgery came after Watson complained of discomfort in his exit physical as the team closed up their season, and an MRI discovered his Achilles tendon had re-ruptured.
“He will likely miss significant time during the 2025 season,” the statement concludes.
The injury keeps the Browns in a brutal in-between phase when it comes to quarterback. There were already questions about whether Cleveland would turn the offense back over to Watson before his most recent injury, and with the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, the Browns will undoubtedly consider taking one of the top quarterbacks off the board.
Since signing his fully guaranteed, $230 million deal in 2022, Watson’s play has been dreadful, when he’s been able to play at all. He was repeatedly outdone across statistical categories by the backups that replaced him when he went down with injuries the past few seasons.
In late December, the Browns restructured Watson’s contract, allowing them to spread the cap hit he would cost the team at the end of his contract. Now, it looks as though the Browns will have to plan for yet another year in quarterback limbo.