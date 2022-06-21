Editor’s note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

Deshaun Watson has reached settlements in 20 of the 24 active civil lawsuits against him that allege instances of sexual harassment and sexual assault during massage therapy sessions, according to The New York Times' Jenny Vrentas.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, announced the news Tuesday morning and said that the terms and amounts agreed to are confidential and he will not comment further, per Vrentas.

“We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements,” Buzbee said according to ESPN NFL Nation reporter Sarah Barshop. “Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed.”

The Browns quarterback still faces four active civil lawsuits. The 24 lawsuits against Watson detail accounts that ranged from Watson allegedly refusing to cover his genitals to the quarterback “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.” The first suit against Watson was filed in March 2021.

Watson previously faced multiple criminal complaints, but was not charged following two separate grand jury hearings in March. A Harris County grand jury returned nine “no” decisions on nine criminal complaints against Watson and a county prosecutor said that the decision concluded criminal proceedings against him in that county on March 11. On March 24, a grand jury in Brazoria County declined to charge Watson on a 10th count.

At the end of May and early June, two new civil suits emerged after HBO aired Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, which featured plaintiffs Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes giving their first national TV interviews. A week after it aired, a 23rd lawsuit emerged, with the plaintiff noting in the suit that the segment changed her mind about filing, including Watson’s comment about having “no regrets.” Six days later, a 24th lawsuit was filed.

The NFL is currently investigating Watson, with commissioner Roger Goodell saying in late May that the league is “nearing the end of the investigation,” though no timeline was provided on when a ruling would be issued by the disciplinary officer.

Throughout the process, Watson and his legal team have maintained his innocence.

Here's what has happened with the quarterback on and off the field since his last game with the Texans in 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Deshaun Watson Coverage: