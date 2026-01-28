Browns New Coach Todd Monken’s Wife Terri in Spotlight With Crazy Backstory

The Cleveland Browns have their man in former Baltimore Ravens Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken. With the news of the hire of the 59 year old as head coach, his wife Terri is also in the spotlight.

Monken has over 35 years of coaching experience and is known for his genius on offense having led the Ravens under quarterback Lamar Jackson since 2023, and before that was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2020-2022 where they won two national championships.

RELATED: Joe Brady’s Wife Lauren in Spotlight After Bills Promote OC to Head Coach

Todd Monken was a big part of the Georgia Bulldogs’ success of offense. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

He returns to Cleveland where he was the OČ in 2019, and replaces head coach Kevin Stefanski after a 5-12 season.

The question is will he roll with controversial Pro Bowl selection and fan favorite Shedeur Sanders after he went 3-4 with the team throwing for seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions?

While that remains to be seen, today is about Monken’s hire, and meeting him.

Will Monken let Shedeur Sanders run his offense? | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RELATED: Mike McCarthy’s Wife Jessica, Daughters in Spotlight for New Steelers Coach

Who is Terri Monken?

We know the coach’s wife is into football like this quote in 2024 when Monken said, “Like my wife says, ‘I don’t know why you don’t just call the plays that work. It just seems that simple. Why would you call anything but plays that work?’”

Ravens OC Todd Monken on making in-game adjustments: “Like my wife says, ‘I don’t know why you don’t just call the plays that work. It just seems that simple. Why would you call anything but the plays that work?’



“I said, ‘You’re right, honey. As usual, you’re right.’” pic.twitter.com/UrML7AN7xQ — Luke Jones (@BaltimoreLuke) January 25, 2024

She certainly hopes the plays are working for her husband in Cleveland.

She’s into sports

Terri even ran in the 50th NYC Marathon in 2021.

She works in the health sector

She served as a health insurance plan administrator.

She met Todd at a funeral

Yes, you read that right.

They both attended college at DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, where they both mourned the tragic loss of the counselors from their summer camp. At the time, Todd played baseball while Terri served as a pom-pom girl, and at the funeral, they both felt something special for each other.

They got married in 1991

After six years of dating the two Illinois natives tied the knot and are still together.

They have one son who also works in football

Travis Monken is listed as a staff member for the Purdue Boilermakers football team and before that worked for the Oklahoma State Sooners.

They have moved an insane amount of times

According to reports, they have moved 13 times. Well, make that 14 with his hire to the Browns.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama