Joe Brady’s Wife Lauren in Spotlight After Bills Promote OC to Head Coach

The Buffalo Bills have gone internal to replace head coach Sean McDermott with offensive coordinator Joe Brady. With the hiring news, his wife Lauren is also in the spotlight.

The 36-year-old Brady has been with the Bills for four seasons where he started as the quarterbacks coach in 2022 and then was the team’s offensive coordinator the past three seasons.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady during drills on the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RELATED: Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie in spotlight after shocking Bills firing news

The offense definitely wasn’t the problem as it put up 30 points vs. the Denver Broncos in a heartbreaking 33-30 loss in the divisional playoff round.

With seven straight playoff exits and no trips to the Super Bowl, the team fired the 51-year-old McDermott on January 19.

They’ve gone much younger in Brady who was also the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator from 2020-2021, and served as the passing game coordinator for the best offense in college football history with the 2019 national champion LSU Tigers team that had quarterback Joe Burrow and receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.

RELATED: Josh Allen’s sister Makenna rips refs, NFL after Bills’ heartbreaking loss to Broncos

Now, he has MVP QB Josh Allen with whom he has a tight relationship with already.

He’ll certainly have wife Lauren cheering him on at games.

Meet the Bradys

So who is the woman behind the new Bills coach? Not much is publicly known (yet) about what she does, but their relationship can be pieced together through social media.

They’ve been married three years

They got married in July of 2022 at a winery setting in Carmel Valley, California.

They have two kids together

The couple had a son born in April 2023, and a daughter born in December 2025. Here Lauren is pregnant in August of 2025 before the regular season started.

She’ll now be the toast of Buffalo

Congrats to Joe Brady on the job. We look forward to more of Lauren on game days.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama