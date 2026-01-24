Mike McCarthy’s Wife Jessica, Daughters in Spotlight for New Steelers Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired former Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy to replace Mike Tomlin. As a result, the 62 year old’s wife and daughters are now in the spotlight as well.

Nov 26, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (right) and Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy talk before a game at Heinz Field. | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

The 53-year-old Tomlin roamed the Steelers sidelines as the head coach for 19 seasons — none with a losing record — and winning one Super Bowl in 2009. He released the following statement:

“After much thought and reflection, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Tomlin’s statement read. “The organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team. I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney II and the late Ambassador Rooney for their trust and support. I am also thankful to the players who gave everything they had every day, and to the coaches and staff whose commitment and dedication made this journey so meaningful.”

Seeing McCarthy and not Tomlin on the Steelers sidelines will be an odd sight next season. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

“I want to also thank Steelers Nation. Your passion, loyalty, and high expectations represent what makes this franchise truly special. Coaching in Pittsburgh is unlike anywhere else, and I will always take great pride in having been a steward of this team.“

“While this chapter comes to a close, my respect and love for the Pittsburgh Steelers will never change. I am excited for what the future holds for this organization, and I will forever be grateful for my time coaching in Pittsburgh.”

McCarthy, who is a Pittsburgh native, has some big shoes to fill in the city for sure. He amassed a 174-112-2 regular season record, and an 11–11 mark in the postseason. He did defeat Tomlin in Super Bowl XLV in 2011 to give he and quarterback Aaron Rodgers their only ring.

Feb 6, 2011; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy (right) greets Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

McCarthy was fired in January of 2025 by the Cowboys and has been away from the game for a year.

With the news, Steelers fans will now meet McCarthy’s wife Jessica and his three daughters.

Who is Jessica McCarthy?

#EXCLUSIVE Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy & wife, Jessica talk family, football and the ‘blessing’ of moving to North Texas— after the game on @NBCDFW @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/os7jUdS7sY — M e r e d i t h L a n d (@MeredithNBC5) December 11, 2023

They married in 2008 and have two daughters together

They tied the knot in Arizona after both were previously married. Jessica was formerly married to a member of the Packers Board of Directors, William Kress.

McCarthy was previously married and divorced and has one daughter from that marriage, while Jessica has two sons from hers.

His daughter Alex (from his marriage to Christine) is in her 20s, while Gabrielle and Isabella are both teenagers.

Daughter Alex is a model, actress and producer

She has an IMD page that has her biography:

“Alexandra Noel McCarthy is an actor, producer, model, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Born in Pittsburgh, PA and raised in Austin, Texas, she grew up in a blended family with ten siblings often spending time between her mother in Austin and bouncing from city to city with her father as he moved for his career. Alex attended the University of Kansas where she holds a Bachelor of Science in Journalism and a Minor in Business.



Shortly after graduating college in 2014, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment. During her time in the industry she has had roles in independent and feature films, television, and commercials as an actress, producer or model. She is the daughter of Super Bowl winning NFL Head Coach Mike McCarthy and has a role in running the McCarthy Family Foundation.”

