Cam Skattebo’s gf Chloe rocks stunning fit upstaging Giants star, early 2000s crush

Cam Skattebo’s rookie season ended early, and his team the New York Giants only have two more games left and at 2-13 won’t be in the playoffs. His girlfriend Chloe Rodriguez at least is giving fans something to cheer about with her latest stunning fit.

The rookie Skattebo out of the Arizona State Sun Devils was having a tremendous rookie season and was a fan favorite before his ankle was rolled up on by a Philadelphia Eagles defender and it bent in a way no leg should.

He finished with 410 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground, and 207 yards and two touchdowns receiving.

RELATED: Giants RB Cam Skattebo approaches eating tacos like NFL defenses in rant injured

Skattebo was a beast on the field when he was healthy. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He’s since started walking again in a feel-good video he posted.

It’s also not stopping him from having fun with longtime girlfriend Rodriguez who was seen crushing her winter fit while the two visited the tree at Rockefeller Center.

RELATED: Cam Skattebo's gf Chloe shares Giants star in cast owning Christmas tree duty

Now, the two went on a date night where her sheer black fit certainly turned heads in adorable photos together. She wrote, “partied like it was ‘09.”

Chloe Rodriguez/Instagram

They even posed with a Jonas brother for their concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Chloe Rodriguez/Instagram

Rodriguez and Skattebo met when he was at Sacramento State and she was a cheerleader there.

Now, she’s his No. 1 fan in New York.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring