The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cam Skattebo’s gf Chloe shares 4-words hugging Giants star for magical run

The rookie running back is coming off his best game of the season and shared a beautiful moment with his girlfriend.

Matt Ryan

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) warms up before a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) warms up before a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cam Skattebo was passed over a lot in the 2025 NFL Draft as the 105th overall pick in the fourth round. Now, the New York Giants star rookie running back is punishing defenses and proving any doubter wrong. His girlfriend Chloe Rodriguez is along for the magical run he’s on.

The 23-year-old bruiser out of Arizona State, and Sacramento State before then where he met the cheerleader Rodriguez, had the best game of his young career under the big lights of Thursday Night Football vs. the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles where he had 98 yards rushing, three touchdowns with a lot of defenders bouncing off him.

He’d celebrate after the game by ripping off his shirt in a now-viral video with Amazon Prime Video NFL analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick.

RELATED: Loudly booed Russell Wilson posts Cam Skattebo reaction after Giants win

His girlfriend also went viral with her sparkly giants fit for the game.

She’d share even more fit photos in this post where she wrote four words describing the feeling right now: “so far so good <3.”

RELATED: Cam Skattebo's gf Chloe Rodriguez hangs at pumpkin patch with Giants WAGs

While the one above was from the season opener, in the photos is one from Thursday’s game where she had this tender moment hugging him.

Chloe Rodriguez and Cam Skattebo
Chloe Rodriguez/Instagram

Skattebo and the Giants next play at the Denver Broncos on October 19 where no doubt both he and Rodriguez will be a center of attention.

Chloe Rodriguez
Chloe Rodriguez/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death

Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him

Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team

Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships