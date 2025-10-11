Cam Skattebo’s gf Chloe shares 4-words hugging Giants star for magical run
Cam Skattebo was passed over a lot in the 2025 NFL Draft as the 105th overall pick in the fourth round. Now, the New York Giants star rookie running back is punishing defenses and proving any doubter wrong. His girlfriend Chloe Rodriguez is along for the magical run he’s on.
The 23-year-old bruiser out of Arizona State, and Sacramento State before then where he met the cheerleader Rodriguez, had the best game of his young career under the big lights of Thursday Night Football vs. the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles where he had 98 yards rushing, three touchdowns with a lot of defenders bouncing off him.
He’d celebrate after the game by ripping off his shirt in a now-viral video with Amazon Prime Video NFL analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick.
His girlfriend also went viral with her sparkly giants fit for the game.
She’d share even more fit photos in this post where she wrote four words describing the feeling right now: “so far so good <3.”
While the one above was from the season opener, in the photos is one from Thursday’s game where she had this tender moment hugging him.
Skattebo and the Giants next play at the Denver Broncos on October 19 where no doubt both he and Rodriguez will be a center of attention.
