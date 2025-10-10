Cam Skattebo's gf Chloe stuns in sparkly Giants fit for Eagles TNF game
Cam Skattebo has become an instant fan favorite for New York Giants fans.
The energetic rookie running back, who also has a blue-collar magnetism as a fourth-round pick out of Arizona State, is part of an exciting first-year duo with quarterback Jaxson Dart. We'll ignore the ugly performance last week against the formerly winless New Orleans Saints.
Speaking of great duos, the 23-year-old First Team All-American's girlfriend, Chloe Rodriguez, who he met at college as a fellow Sun Devil, has been starting to get her own following from NFL fans with her fantastic game-day fits.
Rodriguez saved her best look for prime time on Thursday Night Football, where the G-Men are taking on their hated NFC East rival and reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Rodriguez brought her own unique touch to a Big Blue vintage coat, complete with little bejeweled sparkles throughout and a subtle touch for her man with "Skattebo" written just above the classic Giants font.
Dart, unlike Skattebo, does not have a girlfriend currently, only getting attention for his celebrity crush, Madison Beer, who of course is dating Los Angeles Chargers franchise QB Justin Herbert, and his mom, who has turned heads on the sidelines early in the Giants season.
Rodriguez hopes her A-plus look brings Skattebo good luck as the big home underdog. If it doesn't, she still won the night.
