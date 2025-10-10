The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cam Skattebo's gf Chloe stuns in sparkly Giants fit for Eagles TNF game

The New York Giants fan favorite's girlfriend Chloe Rodriguez is supporting her man with the perfect look for their hated NFC East rivals.

Matthew Graham

Sept. 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and running back Cam Skattebo (44) record a video on a smartphone after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium.
Sept. 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and running back Cam Skattebo (44) record a video on a smartphone after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Cam Skattebo has become an instant fan favorite for New York Giants fans.

The energetic rookie running back, who also has a blue-collar magnetism as a fourth-round pick out of Arizona State, is part of an exciting first-year duo with quarterback Jaxson Dart. We'll ignore the ugly performance last week against the formerly winless New Orleans Saints.

Cam Skattebo
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) shouts after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium, Sep 28, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. / Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speaking of great duos, the 23-year-old First Team All-American's girlfriend, Chloe Rodriguez, who he met at college as a fellow Sun Devil, has been starting to get her own following from NFL fans with her fantastic game-day fits.

Rodriguez saved her best look for prime time on Thursday Night Football, where the G-Men are taking on their hated NFC East rival and reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Rodriguez brought her own unique touch to a Big Blue vintage coat, complete with little bejeweled sparkles throughout and a subtle touch for her man with "Skattebo" written just above the classic Giants font.

Chloe Rodriguez
Chloe Rodriguez/Instagram

Dart, unlike Skattebo, does not have a girlfriend currently, only getting attention for his celebrity crush, Madison Beer, who of course is dating Los Angeles Chargers franchise QB Justin Herbert, and his mom, who has turned heads on the sidelines early in the Giants season.

Rodriguez hopes her A-plus look brings Skattebo good luck as the big home underdog. If it doesn't, she still won the night.

