Cam Skattebo’s gf Chloe shares never-seen photos of Giants star, new fits
Cam Skattebo had his best game in his young NFL career under the bright lights of Thursday Night Football in the New York Giants’ big win over the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
The rookie running back out of the Arizona State Sun Devils had 98 yards rushing with three touchdowns in the 34-17 win — the team’s second in three games.
After the big victory, Skattebo went viral with his shirt rip with Amazon Prime Video NFL analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick.
The 23-year-old Skattebo is quickly becoming a fan favorite. So is his girlfriend Chloe Rodriguez. She stunned again at the game in a sparkly fit.
A couple of days after, she posted a bunch of never-seen photos where she said “so far so good <3.”
Rodriguez, who met Skattebo when she was a cheerleader at Sacramento State where he started his college career, dropped a bunch of new fits and photos with the running back that will keep Giants fans celebrating through the weekend.
Even their dog got in on the Giants fever.
Skattebo and the Giants travel to take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 19. No doubt Rodriguez will be representing in the Mile High City as well.
