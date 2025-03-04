The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA star Cameron Brink slays preppy glam in miniskirt, glasses at Unrivaled

Cameron Brink pulled up to Miami to support her Lunar Owls teammates in Unrivaled ahead of the league's playoffs in a stunning outfit for her courtside appearance.

WNBA superstar Cameron Brink made a sideline appearance at Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida, for the conclusion of the penultimate week of the Unrivaled regular season.

Brink was assigned to the Lunar Owls for the inaugural season of the 3x3 women's basketball league, but she will not play as she continues to recover from a torn ACL that ended her impressive rookie campaign with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Despite not playing, Brink turned heads with her courtside look as she provided moral support for her teammates.

Brink rocked an eye-popping look in the Sephora pre-game tunnel with some preppy glam that included a gray miniskirt, glasses, and black leather jacket.

The Lunar Owls enter the final week of the Unrivaled regular season as the No. 1 seed with an impressive 11-1 record. Lunar Owls have outsided their opponents with a +126 point differential.

Lunar Owls wrap up the regular season this weekend with a meeting against second-place Rose BC on Friday, March 7, with the regular-season finale on Sunday, March 10, against Mist BC.

During her rookie campaign, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists per game in 15 outings. Despite not playing since June, Brink finished the season second in blocks per game, behind only WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who averaged 2.8 per game.

Brink is expected to return to the court during the 2025 WNBA season.

