WNBA star Cameron Brink slays preppy glam in miniskirt, glasses at Unrivaled
WNBA superstar Cameron Brink made a sideline appearance at Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida, for the conclusion of the penultimate week of the Unrivaled regular season.
Brink was assigned to the Lunar Owls for the inaugural season of the 3x3 women's basketball league, but she will not play as she continues to recover from a torn ACL that ended her impressive rookie campaign with the Los Angeles Sparks.
Despite not playing, Brink turned heads with her courtside look as she provided moral support for her teammates.
MORE: WNBA's Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top at NBA All-Star Weekend
Brink rocked an eye-popping look in the Sephora pre-game tunnel with some preppy glam that included a gray miniskirt, glasses, and black leather jacket.
The Lunar Owls enter the final week of the Unrivaled regular season as the No. 1 seed with an impressive 11-1 record. Lunar Owls have outsided their opponents with a +126 point differential.
MORE: Cameron Brink stuns in tiny minidress, custom heels for Stanford graduation
Lunar Owls wrap up the regular season this weekend with a meeting against second-place Rose BC on Friday, March 7, with the regular-season finale on Sunday, March 10, against Mist BC.
During her rookie campaign, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists per game in 15 outings. Despite not playing since June, Brink finished the season second in blocks per game, behind only WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who averaged 2.8 per game.
Brink is expected to return to the court during the 2025 WNBA season.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst
Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards
Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip
Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top
QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor