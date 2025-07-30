The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Captain Klay Thompson returns with gf Megan Thee Stallion’s epic new nickname

The Mavericks star is back on a boat just like old times, but this time he brought his girlfriend and her fire fit along with him.

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center.
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center.

Klay Thompson loved to be out on his boat in the San Francisco Bay when he was with the Golden State Warriors. While he’s now with the Dallas Mavericks, Thompson had a “boat day” with his new girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion.

The 35-year-old sharp shooter won four NBA titles with the Warriors and would calm his nerves before big games by taking his boat out for a sail, and taking dips in the freezing Pacific Ocean of Northern California. He’d also post videos like these with his captain’s hat on.

Captain Klay would return to a boat with the rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, after they hard launched their relationship in matching black fits at her charity event. Before hitting the water, we’ve seen him getting frisky with her at the gym, and then dressing her in her first-ever golf fit with one regret.

Thompson put out a long video to document their fishing trip where she called him her “Captain” and she was his “first mate.” He wrote, “Boat Days with Bae keep the haters away.”

Klay was definitely in his element fishing, too.

Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson

And spearfishing.

Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson

He wrote, “Mark my words, I WILL LAND A BIG FISH BEFORE THE OFF SZN IS OVER . I will manifest it 🎯🐟”

Captain Klay and his first mate Pete definitely looked like they enjoyed their time together on the boat. He even said in the video, “I’m in my element. I got my queen on board.”

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion
Klay Thompson/Instagram

