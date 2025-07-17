Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion go full glam for public hard launch in matching black
While the ESPYs were all the rage on the West Coast in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala on the East Coast in New York had its own fireworks featuring new couple Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion officially hard launching their relationship in public.
The Dallas Mavericks star and the rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, blew up social media after a bikini photo of Pete seemingly showed Thompson lounging in the background. Later on, Thompson would confirm it was him with a Bahamas vacation photo dump with the couple in it holding hands and showing some PDA.
The couple was also spotted having dinner at Carbone in NYC on Tuesday night as well.
On Wednesday, they went out to an event for the first time with Megan’s Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala and showed out together on the “black carpet” where her black dress stunner crushed next to Thompson’s matching prom-like tux.
They look great together.
Pete previously dated Chicago Bulls player Torrey Craig in 2024 while Thompson was most recently linked to actress and singer Coco Jones from 2021-2023, and before that actresses Laura Harrier and Eiza González.
Now, they are officially hard launched as the next big power couple.
