Klay Thompson gets frisky with girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion working out
Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion officially hard launched their relationship this past week. Now, they are doing workout videos together where the NBA star was seen getting a little too frisky.
The 30-year-old rapper whose real name is Megan Pete and the 35-year-old Dallas Mavericks star were spotted on social media at the same pool in a bikini post Pete put on Instagram, and then Thompson later confirmed they were there together when he posted his Bahamas trip and showed he was with her.
They had their first official public outing together at a charity event for Pete’s foundation in New York City where they wore matching black fits and were seeing laughing and having a good time. Thompson also revealed she gave him a $300k watch he was flexing.
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion drops another bikini stunner on Klay Thompson Bahamas trip
Now, she posted on TikTok them getting a hardcore workout in the gym where Thompson was pushing her with Russian twists and all kinds of different exercises.
In the middle of the video, she showed off some assisted pull-ups where Thompson was giving a little too much assitance in what she called his “favorite part of the workout.”
RELATED: Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha rides mechanical bull in perfect Daisy Dukes fit for it
Hey, it’s good to have a workout partner that pushes you. Klay looks like he’s practicing for the Philadelphia Eagles “Tush Push” instead, though.
Pete previously dated Chicago Bulls player Torrey Craig in 2024 while Thompson was most recently linked to actress and singer Coco Jones from 2021-2023, and before that actresses Laura Harrier and Eiza González.
We can’t wait to see what the new power couple is up to next.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video
Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad
Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look
Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip