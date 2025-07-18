Klay Thompson flexes elite $300k gift from new girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion
Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion not only hard launched their relationship at her charity event in New York City, the NBA star flexed a $300k gift from his new girlfriend for that night.
It all started with rumors the 35-year-old Dallas Mavericks player and four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors was apparently in the background of a bikini photo posted on the rapper’s Instagram. Thompson would confirm their relationship with a Bahamas vacation dump that featured the 30 -year-old Megan Pete — the rapper’s real name — in it.
After being spotted by cameras having dinner at Carbone in NYC, the two stunned on the “black” carpet in matching black fits at Megan’s Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala, and then were seen having a good time including this clip that social media had lots of fun with.
From that night, a video later surfaced of Thompson showing off his watch that Pete gifted him. He said, “Megan gifted it to me … what a sweet lady.” Sweet indeed… it’s a $300k Audemars Piguet.
Pete previously dated Chicago Bulls player Torrey Craig in 2024 while Thompson was most recently linked to actress and singer Coco Jones from 2021-2023, and before that actresses Laura Harrier and Eiza González.
What an amazing gift. The two look to be enjoying their time together while Thompson is enjoying the actual time.
