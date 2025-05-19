Carson Beck’s sister Kylie has stoked reaction to big bro’s Miami QB update
Kylie Beck is brother Carson Beck’s biggest supporter, and now she’s back to singing his praises for his football skills with his new team.
Kylie, 19, was their to offer support Carson, 23, after a big loss last season for the Georgia Bulldogs, and to support his decision to transfer to the Miami Hurricanes. She was also there to rote on his then girlfriend Hanna Cavinder at her Miami basketball game where Kylie wore a custom Cavinder twins crop top. Not to mention, she also had her big bro’s back upon his ugly break up with said Cavinder.
RELATED: Miami QB Carson Beck sneakily reappears on social media dominating another sport
While at Georgia, she was a UGA cheerleader and member of the Dance Dawgs team where she’d crush dances like her duo with a teammate, and then showed off with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders after an invite.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin disses ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck for $4.3M Miami NIL ‘salary’
With Carson transferring, Kylie made the tough decision to leave Georgia as well in a heartfelt post.
Now, she’s all in on her love for the now Hurricanes quarterback. On a post about his health being “almost at 100%,” she sang his praises and said, “A fighter. An inspiration. A leader. A role model.”
That’s some serious propping up from his sibling.
Let’s see if Carson can back it up at his new school. At least he will have his sister as his cheerleader all season.
