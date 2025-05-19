The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Carson Beck’s sister Kylie has stoked reaction to big bro’s Miami QB update

The former Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader is rooting on her brother with his new team with some high praise.

Matt Ryan

Then Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) speaks with the media after a NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Georgia won 59-21.
Then Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) speaks with the media after a NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Georgia won 59-21. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kylie Beck is brother Carson Beck’s biggest supporter, and now she’s back to singing his praises for his football skills with his new team.

Kylie, 19, was their to offer support Carson, 23, after a big loss last season for the Georgia Bulldogs, and to support his decision to transfer to the Miami Hurricanes. She was also there to rote on his then girlfriend Hanna Cavinder at her Miami basketball game where Kylie wore a custom Cavinder twins crop top. Not to mention, she also had her big bro’s back upon his ugly break up with said Cavinder.

RELATED: Miami QB Carson Beck sneakily reappears on social media dominating another sport

Miami QB Carson Beck and sister Kylie Beck
Kylie with her brother and his now ex-girlfriend Hanna Cavinder. / Kylie Beck / Instagram

While at Georgia, she was a UGA cheerleader and member of the Dance Dawgs team where she’d crush dances like her duo with a teammate, and then showed off with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders after an invite.

Kylie Beck
Kylie during a weekend with the Cowboys Cheerleaders. / Kylie Beck/Instagram

RELATED: Lane Kiffin disses ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck for $4.3M Miami NIL ‘salary’

With Carson transferring, Kylie made the tough decision to leave Georgia as well in a heartfelt post.

Now, she’s all in on her love for the now Hurricanes quarterback. On a post about his health being “almost at 100%,” she sang his praises and said, “A fighter. An inspiration. A leader. A role model.”

Kylie Beck
Kylie Beck/Instagram

That’s some serious propping up from his sibling.

Let’s see if Carson can back it up at his new school. At least he will have his sister as his cheerleader all season.

Tracy Beck, Carson Beck, Kylie Beck
Tracy Beck, Carson Beck, Kylie Beck / Kylie Beck/Instagram

