Hanna Cavinder’s tiny custom Carson Beck Georgia crop top wins day
Carson Beck and the Georgia Bulldogs play on Saturday, but his girlfriend Hanna Cavinder already won the day.
Cavinder, who is a star guard on the Miami Hurricanes with her twin sister Haley Cavinder, has been repping her boyfriend all season in fits like this custom crop top for a game. She’s also gone to games where she was seen in a touching moment on the field looking smitten with Beck.
It was Beck’s birthday this week as well and Hanna dropped an epic birthday wish post on Instagram with bombshell looks.
RELATED: Cavinder twins Haley and Hanna have best abs contest in workout fits
While Carson’s younger sister and UGA cheerleader Kylie Beck already stole some of his thunder with a pregame selfie in her cheer uniform, Hanna completely upstaged him in with this jaw-dropping, ab-revealing custom Carson Beck Georgia crop top selfie.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie flaunts legs in all-white fit in birthday post
She captioned it with “ootd 🐶“ for “outfit of the day” and a dog emoji for the Bulldogs.
That “td” might as well be for touchdown because that is a touchdown look and a win already on Saturday.
Hanna, 23, and Carson, 23, have been dating since this past summer.
Whatever Carson does on field on Saturday it will be almost impossible to top Hanna’s sizzling look.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fore!: Paige Spiranac sports low-cut top sharing easy at-home golf tip
Who dat?: Becky Lynch looks unrecognizable in first appearance since leaving WWE
Shredded: ESPN’s Molly Qerim flexes black minishorts while slaying workout
Not easy NIL-ing: Livvy Dunne shows workout toll in makeup-free selfie in locker room
Six-packed: Cavinder twins have best abs contest in skimpy workout fits