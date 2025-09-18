J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya shares emotional new mom note with baby smiling
What a difference a week makes both on and off the field for Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
Just last Sunday he was starting in his second NFL game after a huge week winning his first one, and having his first child with his fiancée Katya Kuropas. After Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons, he’s out up to a month with a sprained ankle he suffered.
At least he has new baby boy Rome, who is now a week old, to help him forget about it all while at home. His fiancée Katya Kuropas posted last week the adorable moment they brought Rome home to meet their huge dogs, and then Kuropas showed off the baby’s fit for dad’s first home game.
She’d share more photos of him on Thursday on Instagram.
She’d also share one more adorable look at the little guy and post an emtional note: “Time is already going way too fast I’m so emotional 😭.”
Kuropas and McCarthy have been together since high school in Illinois and got engaged shortly after the QB won the national championship with the Michigan Wolverines. Rome is their first child.
The Vikings hope time goes by fast in terms of McCarthy healing. At least he can enjoy these moments while he recovers.
