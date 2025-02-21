Charlie McAvoy’s wife Kiley gushes over locker room honor before 4 Nations Final
Boston Bruins alternate captain Charlie McAvoy was unavailable for Team USA in Thursday night's epic showdown against arch-rival Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off Final.
McAvoy was forced to miss the game after undergoing a procedure on Tuesday to "cut out and clean an infection," according to Boston.com.
Despite being unavailable to hit the ice, Team USA made sure McAvoy was part of the special night.
In the locker room at TD Garden before the championship game, Team USA head coach Mike Sullivan introduced McAvoy as the special guest to announce the starting lineup to the team.
McAvoy's wife, Kiley McAvoy, gushed over the honor by reposting the video of Charlie addressing his teammates with the message, "So proud of this guy."
Things may not have gone as the team had planned on the ice, but it was still a special moment.
The United States and Canada hosted the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off which also included Finland and Sweden. The tournament began with a round-robin format, followed by the final, which turned out to be the host nations.
While the tournament may not have ended like Team USA would have liked, it was a major success for the NHL and hockey as a whole.
Hopefully the 4 Nations tourney will be returning sooner rather than later.
