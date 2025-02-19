Charlie McAvoy’s wife Kiley swoons over custom jacket ahead of 4 Nations Final
Team USA is gearing up for a blockbuster showdown against Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game on Thursday, February 20, at the TD Garden in Boston.
Boston Bruins alternate captain Charlie McAvoy will be unavailable for the Americans, but he did receive a special gift after Team USA punched its ticket to the final over the weekend.
McAvoy received a custon "Career Journey" jacket from Jeanius Jackets, highlighting his journey from Boston University to the NHL to Team USA.
MORE: Brad Marchand's wife Katrina stuns in Team Canada WAG jacket at 4 Nations
After receiving the gift, McAvoy's wife Kiley reacted to the incredible jacket with a message to Ben Weiner, the founder of Jeanius Jackets.
"Such a cool piece I will cherish forever! Thanks so much, Ben," Kiley wrote.
MORE: Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren rocks Canada red top, WAG jacket for USA 4 Nations game
What an incredible piece.
Unfortunately, McAvoy will miss the championship game after undergoing a procedure on Tuesday to "cut out and clean an infection," according to Boston.com. He will be replaced by reigning Norris Trophy winner Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks.
MORE: Sidney Crosby's sister Taylor sends touching video to Team Canada star at 4 Nations
The United States and Canada hosted the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off which also included Finland and Sweden. The tournament began with a round-robin format, followed by a one-game final between the top two teams.
Games were played at the TD Garden in Boston and the Bell Centre in Montreal.
The 4 Nations Face-Off officially kicked off on Wednesday, February 12, and runs through Thursday, February 20, when the host nations, Canada and the United States, go head-to-head at the TD Garden. Team USA won the first meeting between the two nations, 3-1.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock