The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Chloe Kitts' red-dress fit steals bf Collin Murray-Boyles’ NBA draft spotlight

It was quite the night for the new Toronto Raptors player in the NBA draft, as was it for his South Carolina women’s basketball star girlfriend.

Matt Ryan

Collin Murray-Boyles embraces girlfriend Chloe Kitts after being selected as the ninth pick by the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Collin Murray-Boyles embraces girlfriend Chloe Kitts after being selected as the ninth pick by the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It was a night full of viral moments for Collin Murray-Boyles at the 2025 NBA Draft with one he didn’t want cameras to catch, and another because of his basketball star girlfriend.

The 20-year-old out of the South Carolina Gamecocks was seen dropping the F-bomb when the Toronto Raptors selected him at No. 9 overall, looking upset he was headed to Canada.

RELATED: Dylan Harper’s mom turns heads on night Spurs select him No. 2 in NBA draft

The Raptors even deleted that part of the video to make it look like a more special moment for Murray-Boyles.

In that same video is an actual special moment with an embrace between Murray-Boyles and another Gamecocks star in his girlfriend Chloe Kitts, who will be in her junior year next season.

RELATED: Who is Cooper Flagg’s twin brother Ace at the 2025 NBA Draft?

The 20-year-old Kitts also went viral in her fire-red dress that social media definitely took notice of.

She can ball, too. Kitts averaged 10.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in her sophomore season at South Carolina.

It’s quite a basketball love story. The two have been dating since 2023, but didn’t go Instagram public until December of 2024. Kitts is from Florida while Murray-Boyles is homegrown in South Carolina.

Chloe Kitts and Collin Murray-Boyles
Chloe Kitts/Instagram

The Raptors officially have a new star WAG. Welcome to Toronto Collin Murray-Boyles and Chloe Kitts.

Chloe Kitts
Chloe Kitts/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Offish?: UConn’s Azzi Fudd shows off ‘Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend’ iPhone cover

Speaking of: Paige Bueckers crushes Texas Rangers fit, first pitch with Wings teammates

Humble digs: NBA MVP SGA’s $3.9M Oklahoma mansion doesn’t have many bedrooms

Prime hang: Travis Hunter visits Deion on his Texas ranch fishing amid health concerns

Ahhh: Vanessa Bryant posts heart-melting photos with birthday-girl daughter Capri

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships