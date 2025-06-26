Chloe Kitts' red-dress fit steals bf Collin Murray-Boyles’ NBA draft spotlight
It was a night full of viral moments for Collin Murray-Boyles at the 2025 NBA Draft with one he didn’t want cameras to catch, and another because of his basketball star girlfriend.
The 20-year-old out of the South Carolina Gamecocks was seen dropping the F-bomb when the Toronto Raptors selected him at No. 9 overall, looking upset he was headed to Canada.
The Raptors even deleted that part of the video to make it look like a more special moment for Murray-Boyles.
In that same video is an actual special moment with an embrace between Murray-Boyles and another Gamecocks star in his girlfriend Chloe Kitts, who will be in her junior year next season.
The 20-year-old Kitts also went viral in her fire-red dress that social media definitely took notice of.
She can ball, too. Kitts averaged 10.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in her sophomore season at South Carolina.
It’s quite a basketball love story. The two have been dating since 2023, but didn’t go Instagram public until December of 2024. Kitts is from Florida while Murray-Boyles is homegrown in South Carolina.
The Raptors officially have a new star WAG. Welcome to Toronto Collin Murray-Boyles and Chloe Kitts.
