Raptors delete first-round pick Collin Murray-Boyles’ mad expletive reaction

The No. 9 overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft out of South Carolina certainly didn’t look happy to be headed to Toronto.

Matt Ryan

Collin Murray-Boyles arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Collin Murray-Boyles arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The NBA draft is supposed to be a special night for many of college basketball’s best athletes as they make the step to the professional level. Usually, they are excited whichever team selects them. For the 2025 NBA Draft, No. 9 pick Collin Murray-Boyles’ reaction went viral for the wrong reasons to the point where the Toronto Raptors edited it out of their video.

The 20-year-old out of the South Carolina Gamecocks is a native to Columbia, South Carolina. He’s a Southern boy. Now, he’s about to be a Northern one, as in the far North in Canada.

Collin Murray-Boyle
Collin Murray-Boyles did embrace girlfriend Chloe Kitts after being selected as the ninth pick by the Toronto Raptors. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

When the Raptors picked him — which was a surprising pick by the way — Murray-Boyles was seen on camera dropping the F-bomb in disappointment.

Yea, that’s not exactly the reaction the team that picks you wants to see. It was so noticeable that the Raptors scrubbed it from their draft video. Here’s the edited version.

Not a good start to his Raptors career for young Murray-Boyles. Maybe diehard Raptors fan and rapper Drake can cheer him up and give him a big Canadian welcome.

Drak
Drake / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

