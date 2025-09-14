The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Russell Wison's wife Ciara rocks wild leather fit before Giants-Cowboys game

The recording artist and wife of the New York Giants quarterback impresses before the big NFC East game.

Matt Ryan

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara at the Fanatics Super Bowl LIX Party.
Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara at the Fanatics Super Bowl LIX Party. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Russell Wilson and the New York Giants travel on Sunday to take on the Dallas Cowboys in a big divisional game. His wife Ciara already won Sunday with her latest fit post.

Wilson and the Giants struggled in Week 1 and didn’t score a touchdown in the 21-6 loss at the Washington Commanders. He also struggled after the game with a poorly timed repost on Instagram about being “ready.”

While Wilson’s QB1 status is up in the air, Ciara’s fit game is always performing at a Pro Bowl level like her “lady in red” look earlier this week.

RELATED: Ciara is 'so proud' of son Win in exciting gig with dad Russell Wilson

With New York Fashion Week going on, the 39-year-old recording artist is in her element. She first dropped this white stunner yesterday.

Then, she posted this wild black leather stunner for the WNBA Power in Fashion & Culture event that she showcased Sunday morning on Instagram.

RELATED: Ciara angrily reacts to husband Russell Wilson being called ‘corny’

That’s quite the head-turner.

Ciara and Wilson have been married since 2016 and just celebrated their ninth anniversary with sweet video tributes to each other. They have three kids together in Sienna, 8, Win, 5, and baby Amora, 1. Wilson has also helped raise Future, 11, as his own and Future just officially adopted Wilson’s last name.

Will it be a family affair in Dallas and will Ciara rock another special game-day look like last season in Pittsburgh?

Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season

Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss

Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering

Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion