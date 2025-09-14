Russell Wison's wife Ciara rocks wild leather fit before Giants-Cowboys game
Russell Wilson and the New York Giants travel on Sunday to take on the Dallas Cowboys in a big divisional game. His wife Ciara already won Sunday with her latest fit post.
Wilson and the Giants struggled in Week 1 and didn’t score a touchdown in the 21-6 loss at the Washington Commanders. He also struggled after the game with a poorly timed repost on Instagram about being “ready.”
While Wilson’s QB1 status is up in the air, Ciara’s fit game is always performing at a Pro Bowl level like her “lady in red” look earlier this week.
With New York Fashion Week going on, the 39-year-old recording artist is in her element. She first dropped this white stunner yesterday.
Then, she posted this wild black leather stunner for the WNBA Power in Fashion & Culture event that she showcased Sunday morning on Instagram.
That’s quite the head-turner.
Ciara and Wilson have been married since 2016 and just celebrated their ninth anniversary with sweet video tributes to each other. They have three kids together in Sienna, 8, Win, 5, and baby Amora, 1. Wilson has also helped raise Future, 11, as his own and Future just officially adopted Wilson’s last name.
Will it be a family affair in Dallas and will Ciara rock another special game-day look like last season in Pittsburgh?
