Russell Wilson posts heart-melting video for his, Ciara’s daughter Amora’s birthday
Amora Princess Wilson turned 2 years old on Thursday, December 11, and dad Russell Wilson had the most adorable post celebrating his and Ciara’s daughter.
The 37-year-old New York Giants quarterback Wilson and the 40-year-old recording artist Ciara have been married since 2016 and have Amora, daughter Sienna, 8, and son Win, 5. Ciara has son Future, 11, who Wilson has taken in as his own.
They’ve shared some sweet birthday moments this year like Sienna’s unreal “Wicked” birthday where everyone went all out with their costumes and mom was seen doing a viral chair pose, and Future’s day with the New York Yankees where Aaron Judge towered over dad.
There have also been many sweet moments with Amora, who is quite the dancer matching mom’s moves, and going with twin fits.
For her big second trip around the sun, Wilson posted a heart-melting video and this message: “Happy Birthday Amora!!! You bring such a light to our family. Your personality shines and your giggles are so contagious. We thank God every day for you! Mommy & Daddy Love you so so much❤️ @ciara.”
Way too cute.
With only four games left in dad’s season with the Giants, it remains to be seen whether or not he stays with the team after as his career is winding down. He’s certainly an MVP dad and husband at home.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.