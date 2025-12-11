Russell Wilson posts heart-melting video for his, Ciara’s daughter Amora’s birthday

Amora Princess Wilson turned 2 years old on Thursday, December 11, and dad Russell Wilson had the most adorable post celebrating his and Ciara’s daughter.

The 37-year-old New York Giants quarterback Wilson and the 40-year-old recording artist Ciara have been married since 2016 and have Amora, daughter Sienna, 8, and son Win, 5. Ciara has son Future, 11, who Wilson has taken in as his own.

@dangerusswilson/Instagram

They’ve shared some sweet birthday moments this year like Sienna’s unreal “Wicked” birthday where everyone went all out with their costumes and mom was seen doing a viral chair pose, and Future’s day with the New York Yankees where Aaron Judge towered over dad.

There have also been many sweet moments with Amora, who is quite the dancer matching mom’s moves, and going with twin fits.

Ciara with Amora | Ciara/Instagram

For her big second trip around the sun, Wilson posted a heart-melting video and this message: “Happy Birthday Amora!!! You bring such a light to our family. Your personality shines and your giggles are so contagious. We thank God every day for you! Mommy & Daddy Love you so so much❤️ @ciara.”

Happy Birthday Amora!!! You bring such a light to our family. Your personality shines and your giggles are so contagious. We thank God every day for you! Mommy & Daddy Love you so so much❤️ @ciara pic.twitter.com/LIFgUyZx8M — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 11, 2025

Way too cute.

With only four games left in dad’s season with the Giants, it remains to be seen whether or not he stays with the team after as his career is winding down. He’s certainly an MVP dad and husband at home.

The Wilsons | Ciara/Instagram

