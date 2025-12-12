Vanessa Bryant shares sweet photo, note for bestie Ciara's baby Amora's birthday
Ciara and Russell Wilson’s baby girl Amora just turned 2 on December 11. Good family friend Vanessa Bryant had the cutest photo she shared with Amora.
The New York Giants quarterback Wilson had the sweetest post for his daughter, while Ciara shared this heart-melting video and message.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant excitedly reacts to Khloe Kardarshian’s annual Kobe, Gianna gift
It was just Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s daughter Bianka’s big 9th birthday on December 5, and Ciara shared a special birthday photo and message for her.
The Wilsons and Bryants are super close. We’re seen Ciara posing with Natalia Bryant recently in matching fits for New York Fashion Week, and also Vanessa and Ciara enjoying Disneyland together and taking besties photos like below.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia has sweetest 4 words for her little sister Bianka
Vanessa also has given them some elite Christmas gifts like her Kobe sneakers one last year.
Now, she posted wishing Amora a happy birthday with his photo holding Ciara and Russ’s daughter. She had the message, “Happy birthday, Amora! Love, your Titi V 😘❤️.”
It’s another adorable moment involving the Bryants and Wilson. We saw a similar photo earlier this year, too, of Ciara in matching fits with a baby Capri Bryant, who turned 6.
Ciara has also represented Kobe before as well like her ripped jeans look posing in front of his and Michael Jordan’s jersey.
Vanessa and Wilson also are close, as she’s called him her “brother” before and posted pictures like below.
Nothing is as cute as Vanessa’s latest one with baby Amora, though.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.