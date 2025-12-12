Vanessa Bryant shares sweet photo, note for bestie Ciara's baby Amora's birthday

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s baby girl Amora just turned 2 on December 11. Good family friend Vanessa Bryant had the cutest photo she shared with Amora.

The New York Giants quarterback Wilson had the sweetest post for his daughter, while Ciara shared this heart-melting video and message.

It was just Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s daughter Bianka’s big 9th birthday on December 5, and Ciara shared a special birthday photo and message for her.

The Wilsons and Bryants are super close. We’re seen Ciara posing with Natalia Bryant recently in matching fits for New York Fashion Week, and also Vanessa and Ciara enjoying Disneyland together and taking besties photos like below.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa also has given them some elite Christmas gifts like her Kobe sneakers one last year.

Now, she posted wishing Amora a happy birthday with his photo holding Ciara and Russ’s daughter. She had the message, “Happy birthday, Amora! Love, your Titi V 😘❤️.”

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

It’s another adorable moment involving the Bryants and Wilson. We saw a similar photo earlier this year, too, of Ciara in matching fits with a baby Capri Bryant, who turned 6.

Ciara/Instagram

Ciara has also represented Kobe before as well like her ripped jeans look posing in front of his and Michael Jordan’s jersey.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa and Wilson also are close, as she’s called him her “brother” before and posted pictures like below.

Russell Wilson and Ciara | Vanessa Bryant

Nothing is as cute as Vanessa’s latest one with baby Amora, though.

