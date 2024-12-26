The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Claire Kittle hilariously catches husband George in same Christmas nap pose as dog

The wife of the 49ers All-Pro tight end posts the perfect holiday photo of her man and dog getting some much-needed rest.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and wife Claire Kittle at a game between Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Chase Center.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and wife Claire Kittle at a game between Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Chase Center.

While most of the San Francisco 49ers team has looked like they’ve been sleepwalking during a nightmare after their Super Bowl loss in February to the Kansas City Chiefs, All-Pro tight end George Kittle has awoke an even bigger beast this season. On Christmas, he was getting some much-needed rest with his own beast by him in an epic photo.

The 49ers have been eliminated from the playoffs, but no doubt Kittle will be a Pro Bowl selection with his 68 catches for 967 yards and eight touchdowns.

While enjoying a Christmas Day break from the grind, George decided to take a little nap on the couch with his dog also joining him. His wife, Claire Kittle, perfectly captured the hilarious scene as man and beast both looked to be sleeping in a similar pose.

He even wore a 49ers beanie to be extra cozy. What a great photo by Claire.

George and Claire both met with students and Iowa Hawkeyes athletes back in 2012 where George was a freshman football player and Claire was a freshman on the basketball team. They got married in 2019.

The 6-9 49ers host the NFC best 13-2 Detroit Lions on Monday night and can’t afford anyone to be sleeping once that game kicks off to have any chance at the upset. At least George will be well-rested from the looks of it.

