Claire Kittle hilariously catches husband George in same Christmas nap pose as dog
While most of the San Francisco 49ers team has looked like they’ve been sleepwalking during a nightmare after their Super Bowl loss in February to the Kansas City Chiefs, All-Pro tight end George Kittle has awoke an even bigger beast this season. On Christmas, he was getting some much-needed rest with his own beast by him in an epic photo.
The 49ers have been eliminated from the playoffs, but no doubt Kittle will be a Pro Bowl selection with his 68 catches for 967 yards and eight touchdowns.
While enjoying a Christmas Day break from the grind, George decided to take a little nap on the couch with his dog also joining him. His wife, Claire Kittle, perfectly captured the hilarious scene as man and beast both looked to be sleeping in a similar pose.
He even wore a 49ers beanie to be extra cozy. What a great photo by Claire.
George and Claire both met with students and Iowa Hawkeyes athletes back in 2012 where George was a freshman football player and Claire was a freshman on the basketball team. They got married in 2019.
The 6-9 49ers host the NFC best 13-2 Detroit Lions on Monday night and can’t afford anyone to be sleeping once that game kicks off to have any chance at the upset. At least George will be well-rested from the looks of it.
