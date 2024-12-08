George Kittle's wife Claire bares back in all-black 49ers gameday stunner
xAnother week of NFL action and another week of the San Francisco 49ers WAGs bringing out the big guns. Kristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle, the wives of All-Pros Kyle Juszczyk and George Kittle, consistently pull up to the stadium as some of the best-dressed significant others in the league.
For Week 14 against the Chicago Bears, Claire broke out another winner.
Unlike last week, where Claire had to cover up in a snowsuit because of the blizzard in Buffalo, Claire was able to show some skin in an open-back top as part of an all-black fit.
Claire shared photos of the fit on social media, along with with links of where to purchase each item she wore. So, if you want to dress like your favorite NFL WAG, you are in luck.
Claire was wearing some $777 AREA asymmetric slit pants, some Giuseppe Zanotti pumps, a Rebecca Minkoff clutch, and plenty of gold accessories from Oscar de la Renta.
Looking good doesn't come cheap.
Claire and George Kittle are college sweethearts who began dating during their freshman year at the University of Iowa. The couple has been married since 2019.
During the offseason, the couple lives in Nashville.
