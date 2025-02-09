Gracie and Ava Hunt serve up sister slayage with bejeweled tank, leather Chiefs jacket
The Hunt family has taken to New Orleans, and are moving through the city in style. Ahead of the Super Bowl tomorrow — during which, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles, the Hunts have attended quite a few events, and while they maintain busy schedules, they’ve been looking fashionable while doing so.
During a Fanatics event, Gracie and Ava Hunt — who are the daughters of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt — delivered some joint slayage. Gracie wore a red two-piece ensemble, completing the fit with a sleek black leather jacket. The jacket was bedecked with an assortment of Chiefs patches.
Meanwhile, Ava kept it both simple and flashy. She wore a black tank top and jeans, and her top was decorated with shiny rhinestones.
Gracie and Ava don’t always get to do these events together, given Ava’s busy school schedule, but Gracie does treasure the moments they do get to spend as a family. In an interview with People, Gracie shared how close she and Ava are, and even revealed that the two have something very sisterly in common.
“Ava is my best friend,” said Gracie, “and we actually share the same birthday... seven years apart to the day! I love doing game days together.”
Tomorrow’s Super Bowl is one to watch, and we know these two are bound to kill it with some epic gameday fits.
