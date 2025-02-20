Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt has sly sibling troll in sweet birthday note to dad Clark
Even with a devastating Super Bowl loss, it's great to be the Hunts.
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt celebrated his 60th birthday with his wife Tavia, oldest daughter Gracie, and other close friends at their escape dreamland in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they also recently spent the New Year's holiday.
While Gracie, 25, was able to make it, it's unclear if the Hunts' son Knobel, 22, or the baby of family Ava, 19, were able to join.
Ava, an SMU cheerleader, made sure to celebrate her dad's 60th birthday in a heartfelt Instagram post with fantastic throwback photos of father and daughter.
"Happy birthday to the best dad!," Ava wrote. "I am so thankful I get to call such an incredible man my dad. You are such a blessing to our whole family and I look up to the way you lead us and our family organizations in such a Christlike manner. You’re the best father I could ask for and I love you so much!! ❤️ #birthday #favoritechild #bestdadever"
That hashtag "favorite child" is a hilarious add, especially given all of the attention older sister Gracie gets with her fantastic fits throughout the NFL season. Not to be outdone, Ava definitely holds her own with her style game, and the sisters always look out for each other.
Gracie has also started her own NFL fashion line as part of WEAR by Erin Andrews, while Ava continues to enjoy college life at SMU.
As far as favorite child status, Clark and Tavia, 53, do a good job of spoiling (and bragging about) all of their kids equally.
