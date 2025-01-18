Ava Hunt’s loud yellow furry coat outshines Gracie’s Chiefs red leggings fit
The fit games were out in full force for the Kansas City Chiefs home divisional playoff game vs. the Houston Texans, and leading the way was Ava Hunt with a can’t-miss yellow stunner.
The youngest Chiefs heiress and SMU Mustangs cheerleader has been on fire all season with her gameday looks like her sleek black pants and red coat combo on Christmas Day, and her furry coat win for a big road game.
The 19-year-old Ava, who just shared a Friday hype photo in her cheerleader uniform with her sorority sisters, showed up in a can’t-miss look — you literally couldn’t miss it anywhere in the stadium — with her yellow fur coat with the red and black top and bottom Chiefs colors.
All the Hunts certainly brought the fire with them on a chilly playoff Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
While her former Miss Kansas sister Gracie, 25, gets a lot of headlines, Ava has certainly come into her own this season and even upstaged big sister at times.
The Chiefs are going for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl win. The team’s royal family certainly dressed to impressed for the playoffs — especially Ava in her yellow coat — for Saturday’s big playoff game.
