Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt swoons over LSU gymnast not named Livvy Dunne

The youngest Chiefs heiress and SMU Mustangs cheerleader calls this Lady Tigers gymnast “the best.”

Matt Ryan

Ava Hunt attends the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party.


Livvy Dunne may steal some of the spotlight away from LSU Gymnastics with all her fire fits and headlines, but there’s some serious star power on the Lady Tigers squad.

Kansas City Chiefs heiress and SMU Mustangs cheerleader Ava Hunt is no stranger to the attention as part of the Hunt family and with sister Gracie Hunt. She’s also no stranger to watching athletic greatness.




Aleah Finnegan is one of those great athletes for the defending national champion LSU squad. The 22-year-old Filipino-American competed for the Philippines in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris as the first Filipina gymnast in over 60 years to even qualify for the Olympics. It was also Finnegan who clinched the national championship for the Lady Tigers with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. She also won gold in the floor exercise at the 2024 NCAA Championships.




Like Ava, 19, and Gracie, 25, Finnegan can certainly slay a fit like her LSU glam photos, and a sizzling black minidress that even had Sunisa Lee going wild, and her birthday minidress and poses after a big score at a meet.

Finnegan is also a Chiefs fan having moved to Kansas City, Missouri, when she was young to train in gymnastics. There’s a lot of reasons why Ava would be swooning over Finnegan, and that’s exactly what she did on Instagram Friday where she wrote, “The best @aleahfinn 💜”.




Finnegan and No. 3 LSU take on the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats on Friday night on the road. Ava can stream Finnegan’s performance and swoon if she wants to.

