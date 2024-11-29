Rams' Star WR Opens Up About the Reality of Life in the NFL
The Los Angeles Rams know plenty about injuries and their impact on a team. The Rams started this season with numerous injuries on both sides of the ball, leading them to a 1-4 start on the season they are still trying to bounce back from.
One of the more notable injuries the Rams suffered this season were to wide receiver Cooper Kupp and tight end Tyler Higbee. Both veterans missed time this season with injuries, but after Higbee’s return to practice this week, Kupp explained how difficult it is for players to work through their injuries.
"It's hard to put into words how difficult that is, especially for [TE Tyler Higbee] having to go through that,” Kupp said. “When you lose the whole offseason and then have to be in the building and see everything that's going on and just not being able to be a part of it. I got a taste of that as well when I went through some stuff, and it's really hard to keep a positive attitude and not feel sorry for yourself.
“He's been able to weather those storms, and it's really a credit to him, the person that he is, and the man that he is. Because of everything that happened this year, he wasn't able to be a captain for us, but that's why he's been a captain on this team, and that's why he's a leader. Regardless of whether he has the 'C' on his chest, that's why people look up to Tyler Higbee. He's one of those guys that exemplifies what it means to be a Ram."
Kupp has had to battle back from injuries of his own. He has suffered numerous injuries while with the Rams, including a few significant ones.
He explained part of the mental side of returning from an injury.
"I think the big thing is just knowing that, when I came back from the ACL [injury] back in 2018 to 2019, I felt like I was in a really good place by June of that year,” Kupp said. “Then, I had all of June and all of July to train. I'm pushing myself and being able to ramp up to a place where I'm challenging my body to do things that I'm going to want to do when we're shooting real bullets. I think the tough thing to do is when you're in season, that gets expedited. You're like, 'Where is good enough? Where is where is healthy enough to go play?'
“I think that's really what we're talking about in return to performance. There is a fine line there of finding out where that is and where you can come back, be the person you want to be, and be an asset for the team. It's a really a collaborative, fluid thing for us, and I think a lot of it's just being able to be out on the field, pushing yourself, being able to have the opportunity to practice as well and compete against people. You can't simulate football except for playing football. That was kind of the biggest tool for us when we were trying to figure out what that was going to look like."
