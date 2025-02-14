Steelers QB Russell Wilson swoons over Ciara’s casual fit with a football quote
Russell Wilson is known to swoon over his wife Ciara’s fits. She’s certainly been on fire lately so it’s easy to see why.
Ciara, 39, is still crushing fits her cheerleader uniform at the Pro Bowl while cheering on her Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback man, and her all-red leather fire look at the Madden Bowl, and her miniskirt that upstaged Wilson at a Super Bowl weekend party.
The singer recently revealed the secret to her marriage with Wilson when she co-hosted Today’s Jenna & Friends where she got a surprise visit from him live on the show. She also admitted she wants to “turn up the sexy” for him in an interview with Bustle.
Ciara has definitely gotten Wilson’s attention previously with fits like her “lioness” look that had him joking about having baby No. 5, and her “SassCi” stunner that had him saying, “See u in a lil bit.”
For her Bustle photo in the white T Ciara had the quote, “If you live by the cheers, then you die by the boos.” Wilson reposted it and dropped three heart emojis on it.
Ciara looks amazing whether it’s a glam look or her casual T.
Wilson, 36, and Ciara married in 2016 and share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara has son Future Zahir, who she had with rapper Future, is 10, and Wilson has helped raise him as his own.
Looks like these make it easy to see why after all these years he’s still swooning over her.
