Tom Brady's daughter, son with ex Gisele Bündchen look exactly like dad on vacation
It's never easy for kids to grow up in a divorced household. But if you have to to it, it's not bad when your parents are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.
The NFL QB GOAT and seven-time Super Bowl champion had a European adventure for the ages, and he waxed nostalgic on it in an Instagram post today, writing in a long caption.
"Euro Summer 2025: so many special and unforgettable moments. Breathtaking sunrises and sunsets that steal your breath away, magical weddings that warm the soul, late night adventures filled with laughter and dreams, singing your heart out in the streets, dancing under the stars with loved ones, kids’ joyful chaos that reminds you what innocence feels like, and endless laughter echoing through every corner… this is life at its most beautiful. And I’m grateful for every second. ❤️❤️❤️"
Those magical weddings included Jeff Bezos' and Lauren Sanchez's A-list affair in Venice, when the Las Vegas Raiders minority owner flirted with every dude's crush Sydney Sweeney, and then danced under the stars on a superyacht with every dude's other crush Sofia Vergara, but the most important memories are the ones made with his three children: Jack, 17, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12.
What's amazing is first, how much all three have grown up from the days of celebrating with their dad as little kids with each Lombardi Trophy, and secondly, how much they look like FOX Sports' $375 million man.
His younger two children, who he had with supermodel Bündchen, took an adorable candid selfie, and the resemblance to their father is uncanny.
Not to worry though for Vivian, she definitely has some of her mom's features prominently featured too in a shot of just dad and daughter.
Oldest son Jack, who's mom is actress Bridget Moynahan, is right there with his siblings rocking Brady's vibe, and certainly height.
Now it's back to reality. But that reality is better than the rest of us back in Miami, where both Brady and Bündchen have massive compounds.
So yes, endless summers can last all year round.
