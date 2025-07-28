Jerry Jones Says 'Pay Micah' Chants Weren't Very Loud
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed fans before practice on Saturday and that appearance featured shouted pleas to pay Micah Parsons. It's the latest development in the ongoing negotiations between the team and star linebacker who could become a free agent if not extended. Jones, flanked by cheerleaders, had to stop his speech as the outburst died down and there were some boos mixed in.
None of this is entirely surprising. And neither is Jones downplaying the ferocity of the "Pay Micah" crowd.
"I heard it light, but not compared to how I heard them say, 'Pay Lamb [last year],'" Jones said, bringing up last year's saga with CeeDee Lamb. "That was a faint little sound compared to the way they were hollering last year, 'Pay Lamb.' ... Whoever's not in, you can count on a few hollering that. But it was a big loud chant last year on Lamb."
While it's sort of funny that Dallas has a big enough track record of high-profile negotiations riling up fans, there is some good news for those who believe Parsons to be worthy of whatever amount of money he requires to keep him a Cowboy. Lamb ultimately signed a four-year, $136 extension with the club and remains a key part of their offense.
So ... chant louder? That is if Jones ever finds himself in front of a microphone again.