Deion Sanders wears cowboy hat, overalls with five simple words in coaching return
It has been an excruciating road to recovery for Deion Sanders.
After the Colorado Buffaloes head coach and NFL legend revealed he had his bladder removed because of bladder cancer diagnosis, Coach Prime was finally able to return to the field to be with his team.
RELATED: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion Sanders' rumored girlfriend
And in true Deion style, he did it with absolute flair.
Rocking a black cowboy hat, shades, and custom "Prime" overalls, the two-time Super Bowl champion wrote five simple words on his Instagram post : "Feels good to be back."
RELATED: Deion Sanders' rumored girlfriend Karrueche Tran dated ex-NFL star, pop star, too
Given that his major health issues could be used against him by rival college football programs, which would be stooping pretty low, Coach Prime also had a message for recruits on an IG Reels shared earlier in the day.
"Recruits... I ain't going anywhere. Still here. You know why? I'm waiting on you... Stop believing them lies... God got me baby. And I want you.
Sanders also shared another IG Reels of the awful recovery process he endured, which included a bag full of blood being drained from him earlier this year after the surgery presumably, captioning, it, "But God is GREAT."
Whether you're fan of Deion or not, you have to respect the fortitude to return to work.
Feels good to be back, indeed.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance
Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do
Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news
Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium