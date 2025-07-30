The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Deion Sanders wears cowboy hat, overalls with five simple words in coaching return

The Colorado head coach and NFL legend rocked a custom 'Coach Prime' fit with an inspirational message.

Matthew Graham

Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

It has been an excruciating road to recovery for Deion Sanders.

After the Colorado Buffaloes head coach and NFL legend revealed he had his bladder removed because of bladder cancer diagnosis, Coach Prime was finally able to return to the field to be with his team.

Deion Sanders
Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

And in true Deion style, he did it with absolute flair.

Rocking a black cowboy hat, shades, and custom "Prime" overalls, the two-time Super Bowl champion wrote five simple words on his Instagram post : "Feels good to be back."

Given that his major health issues could be used against him by rival college football programs, which would be stooping pretty low, Coach Prime also had a message for recruits on an IG Reels shared earlier in the day.

"Recruits... I ain't going anywhere. Still here. You know why? I'm waiting on you... Stop believing them lies... God got me baby. And I want you.

Sanders also shared another IG Reels of the awful recovery process he endured, which included a bag full of blood being drained from him earlier this year after the surgery presumably, captioning, it, "But God is GREAT."

Whether you're fan of Deion or not, you have to respect the fortitude to return to work.

Feels good to be back, indeed.

Deion Sanders
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

