Ronaldo's new fiancée Georgina Rodríguez flexes biggest diamond ring imaginable
Cristiano Ronaldo put a ring on Georgina Rodríguez’s finger — and it looks like the most insane diamond you’ll ever see.
The 40-year-old soccer superstar has been with the 31-year-old model and influencer since 2016. They have two biological children together in Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda. Ronaldo also has three other children: Cristiano Jr., Mateo, and Eva.
It’s been quite a year for the Portugal national as he signed the craziest sports contract in history: $244 million for just one year with soccer club Al-Nassr. That doesn’t include all his endorsements and some unreal clauses that are written into the contract: He now owns 15 percent of the club, he’ll get $110k per goal, he has a $5.4 million private jet perk, and he has 16 full-time staff on payroll: 3 drivers, 4 housekeepers, 2 private chefs, 3 gardeners, and 4 security personnel.
RELATED: Bonkers new Cristiano Ronaldo deal vs. Stephen Curry’s NBA contract is laughable
He’s known to be flashy with his watches and cars, and Georgina has flexed her private jet lifestyle as the soccer WAG. She also starred in a Netflix documentary-series called “I am Georgina” about her and Ronaldo’s life.
Now, she’s Ronaldo’s fiancée after he proposed to her with the this unreal diamond ring that she shared to her 68+ million Instagram followers. She wrote in Spanish, “Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mi vidas.” It translates to, “Yes, I do. In this life and in all my lives.”
Congrats to the happy couple on their engagement.
