Cubs 3B Matt Shaw's wife Danielle is still keeping low profile in MLB playoffs
Matt Shaw and his wife Danielle decided to have a courthouse marriage before having their dream wedding because the Chicago Cubs third baseman's dream came true as he made the Opening Day roster with the big club.
Shaw, who was the 13th overall pick by Chicago in the 2023 Major League Baseball draft struggled for much of the season, getting sent back down early in the season before rejoining the big club in mid-May. The 23-year-old former Maryland Terrapins All-Big Ten performer finished the regular season with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs.
His world was turned upside down when the Springfield, Massachusetts native missed a game to attend the funeral of Charlie Kirk, especially after New York Mets announcer Gary Cohen questioned his decision, calling it "weird."
Shaw took it all in stride, saying, "My connection with Charlie was through our faith. Whatever backlash comes is OK. I feel strong about my faith, and that what was meant to be happened."
Shaw had an important sacrifice bunt that led to the Nic Hoerner sac-fly Cubs insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 3-1 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the Wild Card series, and usually his wife, Danielle would be posting her excitement on social media.
Alas, Mrs. Shaw hasn't posted in three weeks, when she shared photos of the couple celebrating a Cubs win at Wrigley Field.
Her husband doesn't have an Instagram account, so any behind-the-scenes moments of the couple usually comes from her.
When they did get married in late February of this year, Danielle wrote in part, "Married!!!, humbled ourselves before God... This is a new beginning. Rooted in faith, grace, and the unwavering guidance of God. Love you forever and always Matty.🤍 beyond pumped for the wedding!!!!🥂"
When they got engaged in December 2023 at the picturesque Banff National Park in Canada, she simply wrote, "God blessed me with an angel, a little girl’s dream come true💍
Danielle is also a fitness influencer and an epilepsy awareness advocate. Let's hope that if the Cubs make a deep postseason run, she'll feel confident to post again.
