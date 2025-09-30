Browns QB Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell is in spotlight after getting QB1 job
Cleveland Browns fans everywhere wanted a change at quarterback, but almost everyone one of them wanted it to be Shedeur Sanders, not fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.
Too bad head coach Kevin Stefanski always made it clear who he preferred, and it was going to be the former Oregon Ducks First-team All-American and will reportedly get his first NFL start in London against the Minnesota Vikings.
Gabriel, a Hawaii native, had a prolific college career at UCF, Oklahoma, and finally Oregon before being drafted in the third-round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, before the cursed QB franchise also drafted Sanders in the fifth round after his controversial fall.
But enough about Gabriel, 24, let's get to know more about his fiancée Zo Caswell, who will now very much be in the spotlight with Gabriel supplanting Super Bowl winning veteran Joe Flacco as Cleveland's QB1.
Gabriel and Zo are high school sweethearts
Caswell and Gabriel first met in middle school, when the former Gatorade High School Football Player of the Year was much better playing football than trying to score a date.
“We met in the summer of 6th-to 7th grade actually," Caswell told the local Oregon CBS affiliate KOIN. "Because we were both new to this school. We had a little orientation class. We met gardening, funny enough. He kept coming closer and closer to me and I was like, ‘Who’s this weird guy?’”
That weird guy turned out to be an NFL quarterback, so after dating briefly beyond that first awkward encounter, the duo officially became a couple their junior year in high school and have been together ever since.
Zo has followed Gabriel every step of the way
With the glare of the NFL spotlight now on Gabriel, especially with Sanders fans ready to crucify every mistake he makes, the former Big Ten Most Valuable Player knows he's lucky to have Caswell by his side.
“When you can come home to a person that just understands you for being you," Gabriel said. "And you don’t necessarily have to say anything, you appreciate that.”
Like most NFL WAGs, Caswell is not afraid to show off her custom Gabriel fits on Browns game days, and she will most certainly be rooting him on in Week 5. Now as far as being there in London to see him in-person, that's a maybe.
Zo has one fear that's not the best attribute for an NFL WAG
Caswell hates to fly, which must have been especially difficult growing up in Hawaii, and now of course, as the fiancée of a starting NFL quarterback.
She didn't fly to a road game last year until the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoffs, but has made it clear that for those lifetime memories, the anxious flier will suck it up, especially to keep Gabriel relaxed facing so much pressure.
"We forget to have fun at times," Caswell said. "There’s so much pressure. You always want to win, you want to be perfect, but you want to look back in 20 years and be like, ‘Wow, that was a really cool time in my life.’”
No matter what happens, this will indeed be a cool time in both of their lives.
