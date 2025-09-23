Cubs Rookie Matt Shaw Returns to Team After Absence for Charlie Kirk Memorial
The Chicago Cubs are entering the last week of the season and trying to build some momentum headed into what will be a tough Wild Card matchup next week. If they are going to start to take steps to reverse the cold streak, they will need all hands on deck.
By the sounds of it, that will start on Tuesday night as rookie third baseman Matt Shaw rejoins the lineup following his absence from Sunday's 1-0 loss against the Cincinnati Reds before an off day on Monday.
As first reported by Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun Times, manager Craig Counsell told media that Shaw was at the "funeral of a friend" and expected to be back for the series opener against the New York Mets on Tuesday night.
Shaw was out of the lineup Sunday because he attended the memorial service in Glendale, Arizona for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, someone who has been described as a friend of Shaw's. Kirk, a lifelong Cubs fan, was photographed earlier this season after a game with both Shaw and first baseman Michael Busch at Wrigley Field.
During an event for his Turning Point USA organization on the campus of Utah Valley University on September 10, Kirk was shot and killed in what has become one of the largest national stories in recent history.
On the night of the killing, Shaw was taken out of Chicago's lineup for what was described as "personal reasons", though he did enter the game as a pinch hitter -- a victory over the Atlanta Braves -- in the eighth inning.
Shaw Has Struggled Badly in September After Huge August For Cubs
In the month of August, it seemed Shaw had finally rounded the corner after a roller coaster rookie year production wise, slashing .240/.293/.547 with five home runs and 10 RBI over 28 games. Once the calendar turned to September though, the struggles have resumed.
Over 18 games so far this month, Shaw is slashing .200/.297/.309 and has lost the power gear he seemingly found in August with just one home run and 11 hits.
Chicago badly needs him to get back to his August form if they are going to get the offense back on track and make a run this October. Now that he is returning to the team and ready to rejoin the lineup, his focus could return, and hopefully with it the same production he had last month.
It's been an up and down season for Shaw overall between getting optioned back to Triple-A early only to make adjustments and return to perform much better. Playing in the Major Leagues is incredibly difficult though, and the 23-year-old has taken steps to demonstrate his potential as the third baseman of the future for the Cubs.
A memorable run this postseason fueled by the return of his hot bat would only fuel this further, and it's safe to say fans in Chicago are fully behind their rookie youngster.
