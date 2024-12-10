Dak Prescott, fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos announce pregnancy news in adorable photos
Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos dropped another life stunner on social media on Tuesday.
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback and his baby’s mama already announced their engagement in October with a post showing the epic, stunning fashion in which Prescott proposed.
Now, they announced that Ramos is pregnant with their second child with a beautiful message on Ramos’ Instagram with her new baby bump. She captioned it, “We can’t wait to meet you baby girl 🤍.”
How adorable and sweet. She also posted a picture of a happy Dak and their baby MJ Rose, who they had this year on February 29, while holding the sonogram photos up.
In an exclusive with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, they posted more photos of Ramos from her maternity photoshoot on Instagram. It was there Ramos revealed the baby is due on May 22, 2025, and while she won’t give the first name of the baby, she revealed the middle name would be Rayne, which honors Prescott’s birth first name: Rayne Dakota Prescott.
The couple first was linked together in 2023.
Now, they will have baby girl No. 2. While Dak has had a rough football season with the Cowboys struggling and with an injury, he’s certainly having an amazing year off of it. Many congratulations to Prescott and Ramos on their big news.
