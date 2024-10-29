Aerial footage, interior photos of Dak Prescott’s demolished $4M mansion
Dak Prescott has had a huge month of October — well, at least off the field he has.
While the star Dallas Cowboys quarterback and the team have struggled to a 3-4 start to the season, Prescott got engaged to longtime girlfriend and baby’s mama Sarah Jane Ramos in epic fashion, while paying a hefty price for the 10-carat ring he gave her.
Prescott became the NFL’s highest paid man this season at $60 million per year for a total of $240 million over four years, so he can afford expensive diamond rings and even tearing down a baller $4 million mansion that was only just built in 2012.
The home in Prosper, Texas, was custom-built on seven acres and had a private pond and creek. It had all kinds of luxurious amenities. See what else it had to offer with an aerial view and photos of the inside.
TMZ posted a video of it being torn down with Prescott watching.
Prescott does plan on building an even more baller mansion in its place, but has received backlash for the attention the demolition caused and isn’t too happy about it.
"It’s crazy the coverage it got, just being frank," Prescott told reporters. "Trying to keep my personal life my personal life, build a home or a place or have a property that I’m about to raise a daughter and a family there, I truly don’t appreciate the drones, the extra videos and honestly, the conversation of it. I’m super-blessed to be able to at this point build what I want."
Hey, when you got it like that, you can flex like that and tear down incredible mansions to build new ones. Now, if Prescott could just tear down the season so far and start over, Cowboys fans wouldn’t complain about that.
