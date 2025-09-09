Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane shows off their 'bffs' baby girls hugging
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys didn’t start the season off how they wanted last Thursday vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in a loss. While it didn’t go as planned on the field, his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos shared what it’s all about off it.
The 32-year-old Prescott had a rough day at the office as he trolled the Eagles in the pregame with a song and then was spit on even before he took a snap.
RELATED: Dak Prescott’s fiancée flexes Vikings purple fit before Cowboy-Eagles NFL opener
This is Prescott’s 10th year in the league and he’s returning from a hamstring injury that required surgery and kept him out the final half of last season.
He had an eventful offseason, having his second child with Ramos, Aurora Rayne Prescott, in May. Along with MJ Rose, 1, Ramos and the girls supported him at training camp wearing adorable cowboy fits.
Ramos took to Instagram to show how big the girls are getting in “the most special bond” moment the sisters had.
RELATED: Dak Prescott, Jake Ferguson's fiancées flex giant rocks at Cowboys game
How adorable!
That’s what it’s all about at the end of the day. The $240 million contract Dak has is about them, and while the losses may sting, a picture like that should take it all away when he gets home.
Dak hopes to get his first win for Aurora when the New York Giants visit AT&T Stadium on Sunday.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game
Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit
Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad