Dak Prescott’s fiancée rocks Cowboys hat fit with Cavinder twin at Packers game
The Dallas Cowboys got an amazing performance from Dak Prescott and the offense on Sunday Night, but it still was only worth a tie to the Green Bay Packers. While the team couldn’t secure the victory, Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos certainly had a winning night with her fit while hanging with her Cowboys WAG bestie.
Ramos just had the couple’s second child and daughter at the end of May when they shared adorable photos of Aurora Rayne with mom and big sister MJ.
RELATED: Micah Parsons wears Penn State White Out suit for Cowboys return as Packers enemy
While Ramos dressed up the baby in matching actual cowboy fits during training camp in Oxnard, California, she was able to sneak away to the big Sunday night game at AT&T Stadium for Micah Parsons’ return to face his former team.
She not only showed up, but showed out in her cowboy hat fit while Jake Ferguson’s fiancée and Ramos’ bestie Haley Cavinder rocked her custom look.
It’s not the first time we’ve seen Ramos and the Cavinder twin posing together like the time they both were flashing their giant engagement rings.
Both Prescott and Ferguson would give their fiancées plenty of reason to cheer as the QB threw for 319 yards, three touchdowns — on to Ferguson — and ran one in.
In the end, the defensive couldn’t get stops and the game ended in an anti-climatic tie, 40-40 in overtime. At least Sarah Jane and Haley Cavinder won off the field.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup
Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling
What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie
Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game
SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing