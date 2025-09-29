The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dak Prescott’s fiancée rocks Cowboys hat fit with Cavinder twin at Packers game

The Dallas WAGs have a winning fit night while the team ties on the field vs. Green Bay.

Matt Ryan

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&;T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&;T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys got an amazing performance from Dak Prescott and the offense on Sunday Night, but it still was only worth a tie to the Green Bay Packers. While the team couldn’t secure the victory, Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos certainly had a winning night with her fit while hanging with her Cowboys WAG bestie.

Ramos just had the couple’s second child and daughter at the end of May when they shared adorable photos of Aurora Rayne with mom and big sister MJ.

Sarah Jane Ramos, Dak Prescott
Dak with his fiancée and two daughters. / Sarah Jane Ramos/Instagram

RELATED: Micah Parsons wears Penn State White Out suit for Cowboys return as Packers enemy

While Ramos dressed up the baby in matching actual cowboy fits during training camp in Oxnard, California, she was able to sneak away to the big Sunday night game at AT&T Stadium for Micah Parsons’ return to face his former team.

She not only showed up, but showed out in her cowboy hat fit while Jake Ferguson’s fiancée and Ramos’ bestie Haley Cavinder rocked her custom look.

Sarah Jane Ramos (left) and Haley Cavinder (right)
Sarah Jane Ramos (left) and Haley Cavinder (right) / Sarah Jane Ramos/Instagram
Haley Cavinder and Sarah Jane Ramos
Haley Cavinder and Sarah Jane Ramos / Sarah Jane Ramos/Instagram

It’s not the first time we’ve seen Ramos and the Cavinder twin posing together like the time they both were flashing their giant engagement rings.

Both Prescott and Ferguson would give their fiancées plenty of reason to cheer as the QB threw for 319 yards, three touchdowns — on to Ferguson — and ran one in.

In the end, the defensive couldn’t get stops and the game ended in an anti-climatic tie, 40-40 in overtime. At least Sarah Jane and Haley Cavinder won off the field.

Haley Cavinder and Sarah Jane Ramos pose for a selfie at AT&T Stadium before the Cowboys-Giants game in Week 2.
Haley Cavinder and Sarah Jane Ramos pose for a selfie at AT&T Stadium before the Cowboys-Giants game in Week 2. / @haleycavinder

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup

Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling

What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie

Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game

SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion