Dan Campbell’s wife flexes mega-seafood platter for Lions superstitious date night
The Detroit Lions are the best team in the NFC so far this season at 7-1. Whatever they are doing is working, and coach Dan Campbell doesn’t want to change up a thing — even his dinner dates with his wife.
Last weekend Campbell and the Lions had an amazing win against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in a rain-soaked 24-14 affair. Before the game while in Detroit, Dan’s wife Holly Campbell posted a “rare” date night photo of Campbell, who was unrecognizable without his hat on.
With another big game Sunday at the Houston Texans, Campbell is doing everything to keep the winning formula going, including another date night with Holly. She posted a picture of an epic seafood tower that’s as big as the Lombardi Trophy and said, “It took 26 seasons for date night to become a superstition…I don’t make the rules 😂.”
If you’re going to take one for the team, you might as well do it with a bunch of yummy shell fish.
Dan and Holly have been married since 2005 and have been together long enough for her to mention 26 seasons. They have two children together: a son named Cody and a daughter named Piper.
Dan played in the NFL for 11 years with the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys, the Lions, and the New Orleans Saints before retiring after the 2009 season.
If the Lions win this weekend, no doubt another epic date night for the Campbells is on the calendar.
