Ciara grooves in sleek all-white fit cheered on by Jennifer Hudson’s staff

Ciara is heading to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” for a special guest appearance.
Today, the “Goodies” hitmaker and wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson teased her upcoming appearance with a behind the scenes clip shared to her Instagram Reels. In the clip, Ciara rocks a white shirt, matching skirt, and a puffy, flowing white coat. The look is complete with knee-high black boots.
While dancing in boots may seem like a difficult task, this comes naturally to Ciara, as she dances through a hallway, with the show’s crew singing her hit single, “1, 2 Step.”
According to a post on The Jennifer Hudson Show’s website, Ciara is set to discuss her new collaboration with Busta Rhymes, “Wassup.” The song comes after Missy Elliott’s “Out of this World Tour,” on which, Ciara and Busta were supporting acts.
Last month, Ciara celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album, “Goodies,” which featured the hit title track, as well as “1, 2 Step.” In an interview with the Recording Academy, she expressed gratitude for the fact that this album has stood the test of time.
“I'm proud to know that I was able to make a sweet contribution to music, and to know that even 20 years later, people still love the record, and new fans come along because of that record,” Ciara said. “I'm forever grateful for that magic.”
Fans can look forward to seeing Ciara on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Monday, Nov. 11.
