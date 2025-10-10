Matt Shaw's wife Danielle flexes custom '6' Cubs fit with husband ending cold streak
Matt Shaw was having an October to forget until tonight.
The rookie third baseman was hitless through the first six games of the MLB playoffs as the Chicago Cubs looked to force a do-or-die Game 5 against their NL Central rival Milwaukee Brewers in the Division Series to face the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS after their wild win earlier today.
The 2023 first-round pick finally broke the cold streak tonight, going two for two with an RBI, a walk, and a stolen base.
His wife Danielle posted her Cubs fit on Instagram Stories during Game 4 when it was clear that Shaw was finally having a good night, showing off her custom "6" letterman jacket with fellow Cubs WAG Blaire Horton, wife of injured starter Cade Horton.
Shaw has been hot and cold all season, getting sent back down to the minors early in the year before returning to the big club in mid May.
The former Maryland Terrapins standout married Danielle just before the regular season started after the 23 year old had made the Cubs' Opening Day roster, and the fitness influencer and epilepsy awareness advocate Mrs. Shaw has been a loyal Cubs WAG ever since.
As of this posting, it looks like the Cubs will indeed force a Game 5, and Danielle will be there to support her man, at the ready to post her Shaw-related fit as soon as either the Cubs win, or her husband gets a hit.
