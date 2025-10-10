The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Matt Shaw's wife Danielle flexes custom '6' Cubs fit with husband ending cold streak

The Chicago Cubs third baseman finally got his first hit of the MLB playoffs, so his wife flexed her look during the game to celebrate.

Matthew Graham

Oct. 6, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (6) warms up before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers during game two of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field.
Oct. 6, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (6) warms up before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers during game two of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

Matt Shaw was having an October to forget until tonight.

The rookie third baseman was hitless through the first six games of the MLB playoffs as the Chicago Cubs looked to force a do-or-die Game 5 against their NL Central rival Milwaukee Brewers in the Division Series to face the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS after their wild win earlier today.

RELATED: Matt Shaw's wife Danielle flexes pilates selfie with Cubs WAGs before Brewers Game 2

Matt Sha
Oct. 8, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (6) reacts to striking out against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning during game three of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The 2023 first-round pick finally broke the cold streak tonight, going two for two with an RBI, a walk, and a stolen base.

His wife Danielle posted her Cubs fit on Instagram Stories during Game 4 when it was clear that Shaw was finally having a good night, showing off her custom "6" letterman jacket with fellow Cubs WAG Blaire Horton, wife of injured starter Cade Horton.

RELATED: Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shows off insane Dodgers boots for Game 4

Danielle Shaw, Blaire Horton
Danielle Shaw/Instagram

Shaw has been hot and cold all season, getting sent back down to the minors early in the year before returning to the big club in mid May.

RELATED: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan rocks Phillies cheerleader fit for Dodgers game

The former Maryland Terrapins standout married Danielle just before the regular season started after the 23 year old had made the Cubs' Opening Day roster, and the fitness influencer and epilepsy awareness advocate Mrs. Shaw has been a loyal Cubs WAG ever since.

As of this posting, it looks like the Cubs will indeed force a Game 5, and Danielle will be there to support her man, at the ready to post her Shaw-related fit as soon as either the Cubs win, or her husband gets a hit.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death

Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him

Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team

Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup

Published |Modified
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion